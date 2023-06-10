Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 768,181 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 702,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 768,181 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $21,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 15,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 7,670 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 303.3% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 56,855 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 133,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 14,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of WY stock opened at $29.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.93. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $37.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. DA Davidson raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.86.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $163,220.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,788 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,649.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $163,220.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,788 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,649.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $53,430.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 160,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.