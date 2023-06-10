Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 89,700 Shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,346,636 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 89,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.06% of Waterstone Financial worth $23,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 262.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,197 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Waterstone Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,768 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. 54.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WSBF. TheStreet downgraded shares of Waterstone Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waterstone Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Waterstone Financial Stock Performance

Waterstone Financial stock opened at $15.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.60. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.93 and a twelve month high of $18.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $326.63 million, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.43.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $32.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waterstone Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

Waterstone Financial Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

