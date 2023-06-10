Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 995,000 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,231,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 995,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $22,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 83,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,763,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,799,000 after purchasing an additional 76,269 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 840,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,630,000 after purchasing an additional 80,127 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 102,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 16,282 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 70,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 22,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPRX. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.0 %

In related news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 26,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $345,977.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,945,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,198,118.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 26,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $345,977.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,945,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,198,118.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 50,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $803,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,881.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 246,151 shares of company stock valued at $3,974,706 over the last ninety days. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.16. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.10. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $22.11.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.64 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 38.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing novel medicines for patients living with rare diseases including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome, congenital myasthenic syndromes, MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy type 3, and infantile spasms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.