Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 241,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $21,335,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,487 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 3,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 81.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTRS stock opened at $74.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.94. The company has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.08. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $69.54 and a 1-year high of $105.01.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.01). Northern Trust had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.02%.

NTRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.29.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

