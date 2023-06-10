Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 73.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 497,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,405,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $24,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 302.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 45.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BNS shares. StockNews.com cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays cut Bank of Nova Scotia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.06.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $49.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $45.26 and a 1-year high of $64.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.50.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 13.99%. On average, research analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.7851 per share. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.30%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.