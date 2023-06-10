Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stake in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,087,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 112,798 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in The Hackett Group were worth $22,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HCKT. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 148.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HCKT. Craig Hallum cut The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on The Hackett Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Hackett Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

HCKT stock opened at $20.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.68 million, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.85. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $23.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.20%.

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

