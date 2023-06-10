REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $11.76, but opened at $14.25. REV Group shares last traded at $13.40, with a volume of 419,283 shares.

The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $681.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.47 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 0.76%. REV Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Get REV Group alerts:

REV Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. REV Group’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of REV Group

Several analysts recently issued reports on REVG shares. Robert W. Baird raised REV Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on REV Group from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of REV Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of REV Group from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, REV Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REVG. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in REV Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 17,750 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 38.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 112,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 31,403 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REV Group Stock Up 0.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.33 million, a PE ratio of 40.33 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

About REV Group

(Get Rating)

REV Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.