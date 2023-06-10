RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Sold by Penn Capital Management Company LLC

Penn Capital Management Company LLC lowered its stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 72.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 213,493 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 575,084 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $7,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 0.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 121,753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at $322,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at $338,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $32.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -4.02, a P/E/G ratio of 40.58 and a beta of 0.92. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.32 and a 1 year high of $62.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.86.

In related news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total value of $115,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,514,096.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 9,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.31, for a total transaction of $302,454.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 313,204 shares in the company, valued at $10,432,825.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total transaction of $115,770.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,514,096.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

