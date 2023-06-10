Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,227 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $13,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,640,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,947,000 after acquiring an additional 336,493 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,071,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,155,000 after acquiring an additional 287,880 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,574,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,747,000 after purchasing an additional 81,158 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,112,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,953,000 after purchasing an additional 30,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 785,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,873,000 after purchasing an additional 17,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RHP. StockNews.com began coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $126.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.40.

Shares of RHP stock opened at $95.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.59, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $70.46 and a one year high of $98.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

