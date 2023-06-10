Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 68.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 421,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 912,773 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $22,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 9,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 59,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.44.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

Schlumberger Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $273,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,057,480.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $862,688 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SLB opened at $47.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $67.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.89.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.17%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Further Reading

