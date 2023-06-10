Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Stake Lowered by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,544 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $4,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Sealed Air by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 334.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air Price Performance

SEE opened at $38.62 on Friday. Sealed Air Co. has a 52 week low of $37.34 and a 52 week high of $62.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.91.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 196.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 28.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on SEE. UBS Group raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.64.

Sealed Air Profile

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.