SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Has $48.04 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 200,299 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 7.1% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $48,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 25,182 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,039,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,726 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,088,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,801,280 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $671,803,000 after buying an additional 1,516,243 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 72,011 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,087 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Holdings Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 109,100 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BNP Paribas lowered Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Microsoft from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.74.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $326.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $306.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.94. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $338.56.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.70, for a total value of $1,543,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 105,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,477,092.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

