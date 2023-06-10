SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Shares Gap Down to $8.01

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.01, but opened at $7.32. SecureWorks shares last traded at $7.07, with a volume of 45,814 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SCWX shares. StockNews.com cut SecureWorks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on SecureWorks from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on SecureWorks from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Friday.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.69 and a 200 day moving average of $7.75.

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $115.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.03 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 14.64% and a negative net margin of 28.35%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon acquired 17,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $136,667.25. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 632,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,841,639.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 103,917 shares of company stock worth $882,969. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in shares of SecureWorks by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,291,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,064,000 after acquiring an additional 265,325 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SecureWorks by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,681,000 after acquiring an additional 152,111 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of SecureWorks by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,003,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,598,000 after acquiring an additional 120,617 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SecureWorks by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 708,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,076,000 after acquiring an additional 118,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SecureWorks by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 673,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 69,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company engaged in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, and adversarial security testing.

