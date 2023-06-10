Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,333 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $4,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Sensient Technologies by 42.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 232.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 5.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensient Technologies Stock Down 2.8 %

Sensient Technologies stock opened at $75.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 4.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.89. Sensient Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.17 and a fifty-two week high of $89.34.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.87 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.31%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

