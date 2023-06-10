Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,333 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $4,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Sensient Technologies by 42.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 232.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 5.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sensient Technologies Stock Down 2.8 %
Sensient Technologies stock opened at $75.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 4.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.89. Sensient Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.17 and a fifty-two week high of $89.34.
Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.31%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
About Sensient Technologies
Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sensient Technologies (SXT)
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
- How to Choose a Brokerage Account or Online Broker
- BJ’s Restaurants’ Approaching Buy Point As Earnings Surge 150%
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.