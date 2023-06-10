Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Holdings Lifted by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 665,900 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,776 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Shore Bancshares were worth $11,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Shore Bancshares by 28.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Shore Bancshares by 14.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Shore Bancshares by 25.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Shore Bancshares by 7.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Shore Bancshares by 30.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Shore Bancshares alerts:

Insider Transactions at Shore Bancshares

In related news, Director Konrad Wayson purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.83 per share, for a total transaction of $32,490.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 60,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,427.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,965 shares of company stock worth $54,609. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shore Bancshares Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Shore Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

SHBI opened at $12.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $240.39 million, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.28 and a 200-day moving average of $15.55. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Shore Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.81%.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

Featured Articles

