Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL)

Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

BOWL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group from GBX 360 ($4.48) to GBX 370 ($4.60) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.16) price objective on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Hollywood Bowl Group Stock Performance

LON:BOWL opened at GBX 264.50 ($3.29) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £454.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,469.44, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 253.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 242.95. Hollywood Bowl Group has a twelve month low of GBX 161.40 ($2.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 279.50 ($3.47).

About Hollywood Bowl Group

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centers in the United Kingdom. The company also supplies and installs bowling equipment. As of December 16, 2022, it operated 75 centers under the Hollywood Bowl, Puttstars, and Splitsville brands. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

