Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Shares Gap Down to $69.52

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $69.52, but opened at $61.11. Signet Jewelers shares last traded at $62.12, with a volume of 678,881 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.40.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.14.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.29. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 40.57% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. Signet Jewelers’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 9.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jamie Singleton sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,884,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jamie Singleton sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,884,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $702,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,942,744.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,693 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,135 in the last three months. 4.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter worth about $377,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,906,000 after acquiring an additional 9,028 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 188.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 22,633 shares in the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.