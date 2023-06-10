Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Stock Position Lowered by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 328,004 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 11,176 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp were worth $15,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 13,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 90,938 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 425,310 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $19,492,000 after buying an additional 79,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,033 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. 51.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern Missouri Bancorp

In other news, insider Matthew T. Funke bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.43 per share, for a total transaction of $31,430.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 43,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,633.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Daniel Lee Jones purchased 5,000 shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.51 per share, with a total value of $197,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,062,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew T. Funke purchased 1,000 shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.43 per share, with a total value of $31,430.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,633.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Southern Missouri Bancorp Stock Performance

SMBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Southern Missouri Bancorp from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern Missouri Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SMBC opened at $42.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $30.28 and a one year high of $56.04. The company has a market capitalization of $477.79 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.88.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.37%.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc is as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (“”FHLB””), and, to a lesser extent, brokered deposits, to invest in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, and consumer loans.

