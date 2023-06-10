SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Stock Holdings Cut by Penn Capital Management Company LLC

Penn Capital Management Company LLC reduced its position in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 152,287 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,040 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in SouthState were worth $11,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SouthState by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,914,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $645,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,653 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of SouthState by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,051,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,544,000 after acquiring an additional 955,920 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SouthState in the third quarter valued at $18,609,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 59.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 606,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,483,000 after purchasing an additional 224,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,329,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $516,435,000 after purchasing an additional 220,760 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SouthState Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB opened at $70.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. SouthState Co. has a 1 year low of $59.51 and a 1 year high of $91.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.79.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.05). SouthState had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $521.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SouthState Co. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. SouthState’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SSB. UBS Group began coverage on SouthState in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on SouthState in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on SouthState from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on SouthState from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on SouthState from $91.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SouthState has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John C. Pollok sold 7,744 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $520,706.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 729 shares in the company, valued at $49,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

About SouthState

(Get Rating)

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing, ATM processing, mortgage banking services, correspondent banking services and wealth management, and trust services.

