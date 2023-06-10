Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Shares Acquired by Penn Capital Management Company LLC

Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 499,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,345 shares during the quarter. Spirit AeroSystems makes up 1.5% of Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $14,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Estabrook Capital Management raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 319.6% during the fourth quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $31.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.63. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.14 and a 1 year high of $38.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($1.38). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 365.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SPR shares. TD Cowen cut Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Benchmark upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.71.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

(Get Rating)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.