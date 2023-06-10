Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,226,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Star Bulk Carriers were worth $23,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBLK. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter worth about $6,923,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter worth about $612,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter worth about $315,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 43,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 91,907 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 21,758 shares in the last quarter. 46.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Trading Down 0.9 %

Star Bulk Carriers Cuts Dividend

NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $18.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $27.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is 32.56%.

About Star Bulk Carriers

(Get Rating)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2022, it had a fleet of 128 dry bulk vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.