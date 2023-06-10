Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,428,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,815 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $83,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SF. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Stifel Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Stifel Financial by 363.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Stifel Financial by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on SF. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th.

Stifel Financial Price Performance

NYSE:SF opened at $58.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.34 and a 200-day moving average of $60.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.25. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $49.31 and a 52 week high of $68.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.05). Stifel Financial had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stifel Financial

In other Stifel Financial news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 24,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $1,414,518.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,899,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 24,036 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $1,414,518.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,899,124. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.00 per share, with a total value of $137,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,377,326 shares in the company, valued at $75,752,930. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

About Stifel Financial

(Get Rating)

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.