Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Stock Position Raised by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) by 537.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 311,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,469 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $5,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 25.7% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 23.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.95.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:NOVA opened at $17.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.82. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.46 and a 52-week high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 2.09.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.12). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 30.75%. The firm had revenue of $161.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 146.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $33,672.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,235.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $143,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 83,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,610.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $33,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,235.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $158,116. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sunnova Energy International Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

