Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Shares Bought by Penn Capital Management Company LLC

Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 594,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $11,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TALO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Talos Energy by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 291.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TALO. Stephens began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

In other news, major shareholder Bcc Enven Investments (S), L.P sold 25,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $336,790.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,120,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,671,410.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy stock opened at $13.83 on Friday. Talos Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $24.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.22.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $322.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.00 million. Talos Energy had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 12.36%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

