Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,332 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Crown were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Crown by 0.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 631,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Crown by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Crown by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its holdings in Crown by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 9,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Crown by 30.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,580,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,050,000 after purchasing an additional 368,424 shares in the last quarter.

Get Crown alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCK. StockNews.com downgraded Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Crown from $86.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Crown from $103.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Crown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Crown from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.60.

Crown Price Performance

NYSE CCK opened at $83.79 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.00 and a one year high of $102.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.98 and a 200 day moving average of $82.79. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. Crown had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Crown’s payout ratio is 18.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crown news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $789,198.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,312.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.