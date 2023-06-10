Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,906,918 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 491,598 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 4.7% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Apple were worth $637,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP increased its position in shares of Apple by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Apple from $173.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Monday, April 3rd. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

Apple Stock Performance

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,657 shares in the company, valued at $29,299,192.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $32,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,299,192.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at $541,766,188.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 439,529 shares of company stock worth $71,703,657. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $180.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.66 and a 200 day moving average of $153.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $184.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Stories

