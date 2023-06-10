The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 715,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,989 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $21,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Chemours by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 180,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after acquiring an additional 36,082 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chemours by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,075,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,549,000 after acquiring an additional 16,823 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Chemours by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,227,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,591,000 after acquiring an additional 245,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Chemours by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 67,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 6,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chemours from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Chemours from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com cut Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Chemours from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Chemours from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.78.

Shares of CC opened at $32.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.34. The Chemours Company has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $41.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.36. Chemours had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

In other Chemours news, SVP Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $304,790.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,519.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

