The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Bought by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 159,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,229 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $5,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,222,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,085,000 after buying an additional 302,083 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,132,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,987,000 after acquiring an additional 226,086 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 26.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,082,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,011 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,295,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,814,000 after purchasing an additional 27,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,334,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,020,000 after purchasing an additional 480,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Insider Activity at Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Down 0.7 %

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $197,242.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,729.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IPG opened at $39.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.85. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $25.14 and a one year high of $40.05. The company has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.68%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

See Also

