The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $15,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 11,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE SJM opened at $153.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.96. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $120.51 and a 1-year high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -438.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total value of $7,925,312.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 640,409 shares in the company, valued at $98,795,896.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total value of $4,602,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,914,986.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $7,925,312.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 640,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,795,896.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,168 shares of company stock worth $14,799,601. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SJM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.92.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

