The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 667,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in The Liberty Braves Group were worth $21,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,395,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,936,000 after buying an additional 194,438 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,064,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,269,000 after buying an additional 59,786 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 792,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,112,000 after buying an additional 23,997 shares in the last quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,929,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 696,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,463,000 after buying an additional 35,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

The Liberty Braves Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock opened at $38.21 on Friday. The Liberty Braves Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.46 and a fifty-two week high of $39.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Liberty Braves Group ( NASDAQ:BATRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($1.18). The business had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Liberty Braves Group will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Liberty Braves Group in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Liberty Braves Group news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 6,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $457,719.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 945,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,741,796.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.71 per share, with a total value of $1,335,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,203,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,283,471.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 6,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $457,719.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 945,653 shares in the company, valued at $65,741,796.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 51,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,825 and have sold 33,283 shares valued at $2,380,266. Corporate insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty Braves Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BATRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.