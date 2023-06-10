The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 14,936 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 929,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 14,936 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,925,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,463,000 after acquiring an additional 525,048 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,973,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,161,000 after buying an additional 231,841 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,778,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,902,000 after buying an additional 184,921 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,891,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,023,000 after buying an additional 197,633 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,919,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,769,000 after buying an additional 748,618 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $24.72 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $26.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -27.16 and a beta of 0.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $118.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.29 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 35.70% and a negative net margin of 28.05%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 8,582 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $155,849.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,680.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 8,582 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $155,849.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,680.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 209,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $5,312,036.73. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,811,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,200,596.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,280,295. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on ACAD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $21.60 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.