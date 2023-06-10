The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 7,139 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 187,102 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,139 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $13,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,424,481 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,027,023,000 after acquiring an additional 271,771 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,037,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,783,488 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,484,992 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $682,195,000 after acquiring an additional 344,145 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,247,953 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $444,853,000 after acquiring an additional 787,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $440,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RIO shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, CLSA raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $64.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $50.92 and a 1-year high of $80.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.04.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

