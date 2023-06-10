The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Holdings in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 627,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,815 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $12,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $1,257,305,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the third quarter worth $193,587,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter worth $100,721,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the third quarter worth $95,736,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the third quarter worth $92,335,000. 22.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRBG. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Corebridge Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.45.

NYSE:CRBG opened at $16.67 on Friday. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $23.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.80.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

