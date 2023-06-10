The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 297,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,200 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $12,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 190.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS INDA opened at $42.12 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $38.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.97 and a 200-day moving average of $41.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

