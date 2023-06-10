The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 110,002 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 305.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,002 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $12,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,487,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,274,520,000 after acquiring an additional 27,397 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,326,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,228,662,000 after buying an additional 38,664 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 299.2% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,134,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,658,000 after buying an additional 3,098,731 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 314.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,675,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $304,155,000 after buying an additional 2,788,348 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 355.7% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,147,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,900,000 after buying an additional 2,457,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on TECH. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Bio-Techne from $99.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bio-Techne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.45.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

Bio-Techne stock opened at $78.43 on Friday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $99.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.21 and its 200-day moving average is $79.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.96, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.26.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $294.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.55 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

Bio-Techne Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.