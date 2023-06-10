The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,107 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 14,909 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in First Solar were worth $13,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in First Solar by 677.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,284 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $10,695,000 after purchasing an additional 63,855 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,057 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 671.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 26,020 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 12,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FSLR. TD Cowen increased their price objective on First Solar from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on First Solar from $205.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on First Solar from $162.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on First Solar from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.92.

In other news, Director William J. Post sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.52, for a total value of $2,185,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,289,713.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director William J. Post sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.52, for a total value of $2,185,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,289,713.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 2,500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.31, for a total value of $573,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,597,707.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 59,448 shares of company stock valued at $12,182,857 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Solar stock opened at $192.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $201.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 492.32 and a beta of 1.42. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.77 and a twelve month high of $232.00.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $548.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.66 million. First Solar had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 0.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

