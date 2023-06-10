The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $12,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 131,197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,148,000 after purchasing an additional 13,156 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,311,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 486,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,315,000 after purchasing an additional 254,078 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,507,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $346,500,000 after purchasing an additional 45,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DRI. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.62.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of DRI opened at $161.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.25. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.96 and a 12-month high of $164.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 45.62% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 63.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total value of $1,974,179.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,488,086.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total transaction of $12,147,539.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 199,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,763,834.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total value of $1,974,179.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,488,086.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,611 shares of company stock worth $14,887,160. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Featured Stories

