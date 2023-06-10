The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,561 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $14,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OMC. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $94.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.83. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $96.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 9.57%. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $152,575.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,048.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $152,575.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,048.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $9,384,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,448 shares in the company, valued at $30,821,560.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OMC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.86.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

