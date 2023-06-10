The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,574,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266,939 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $14,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,422,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,930,000 after purchasing an additional 577,711 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,773,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,117,000 after purchasing an additional 686,036 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 129.2% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 77,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 43,902 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 207.6% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 69,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 47,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $13.84 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.02. The company has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Activity

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 21.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.63 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels purchased 15,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 738,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,289,885.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Truist Financial began coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

