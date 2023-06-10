The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,289 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $12,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindsell Train Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 931,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,844,000 after buying an additional 14,857 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 811,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,316,000 after buying an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 387,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,139,000 after buying an additional 13,919 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 7.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 298,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,907,000 after buying an additional 20,885 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 219,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,099,000 after buying an additional 65,627 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FICO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $745.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $743.00 to $759.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $820.00 to $920.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $725.00 to $775.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $810.86.

Fair Isaac Trading Up 1.0 %

FICO stock opened at $774.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.65 and a beta of 1.26. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $371.52 and a twelve month high of $800.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $737.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $677.35.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.28 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $380.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.31 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.94% and a negative return on equity of 45.97%. Research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David A. Rey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.05, for a total transaction of $791,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,738.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director David A. Rey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.05, for a total transaction of $791,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,738.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 1,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $758.58, for a total value of $1,004,359.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,576.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,659 shares of company stock valued at $2,783,764 over the last three months. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Further Reading

