The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Holdings in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 260,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,288 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Northrim BanCorp were worth $14,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NRIM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 581,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,152,000 after buying an additional 56,432 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 214.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 55,560 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 33,066 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 183.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 25,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. 65.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrim BanCorp alerts:

Northrim BanCorp Stock Down 1.6 %

Northrim BanCorp stock opened at $40.28 on Friday. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.29 and a fifty-two week high of $56.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $227.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.41.

Northrim BanCorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Northrim BanCorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.88%.

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Schierhorn purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.97 per share, for a total transaction of $71,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,494.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joseph M. Schierhorn purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.97 per share, for a total transaction of $71,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,494.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jed W. Ballard purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.40 per share, for a total transaction of $43,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,285 shares in the company, valued at $228,774. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 7,019 shares of company stock worth $260,816 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Northrim BanCorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.