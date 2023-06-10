The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,521 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $14,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth $77,908,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,023,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $247,300,000 after acquiring an additional 239,361 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 499,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,702,000 after acquiring an additional 233,659 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 20.9% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,297,555 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,795,000 after acquiring an additional 224,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 57.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 483,554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,983,000 after acquiring an additional 176,940 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ANSS shares. Barclays upped their target price on ANSYS from $266.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Loop Capital upped their target price on ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ANSYS from $248.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded ANSYS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.92.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total value of $147,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,214.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.17, for a total value of $501,109.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,502,383.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total value of $147,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,214.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $325.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a PE ratio of 51.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $313.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.97. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.23 and a 12 month high of $333.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.26. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 25.74%. The company had revenue of $509.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.15 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

