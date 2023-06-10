The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $14,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 259.1% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 32,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 23,662 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 114,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,696,000 after purchasing an additional 17,582 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1,862.3% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 160,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,195,000 after purchasing an additional 152,202 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,758,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,567,000 after purchasing an additional 97,897 shares during the period. Finally, Cipher Capital LP raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 373.8% during the fourth quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 67,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 52,862 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of PNW stock opened at $80.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.01. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.03 and a fifty-two week high of $81.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.13.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $944.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.865 per share. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.73.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

