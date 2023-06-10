The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stock Position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 794,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,395 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $12,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 437.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in CNH Industrial in the third quarter valued at $49,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. 38.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNH Industrial stock opened at $13.69 on Friday. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 7.28. The company has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.41.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a $0.3861 dividend. This is an increase from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.31. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. CNH Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 9.31%.

CNHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial.

