The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stock Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 261,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,236 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in APA were worth $12,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of APA by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in APA in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in APA by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in APA by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in APA by 117.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded APA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho lowered their target price on APA from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on APA in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on APA from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.88.

APA Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $33.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $30.15 and a 12-month high of $50.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 3.54.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. APA had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

APA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. APA’s payout ratio is 16.26%.

APA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

