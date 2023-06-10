The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $11.68 Million Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $11,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth $2,489,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 570,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,352,000 after purchasing an additional 78,482 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 179,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,161,000 after purchasing an additional 98,607 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,325,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,073,000 after purchasing an additional 84,688 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Trading Down 1.5 %

CPB opened at $46.05 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $44.37 and a 1-year high of $57.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.63.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPB. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.08.

About Campbell Soup

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

Featured Articles

