The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $12.28 Million Stock Position in Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,593,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,827 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Tricon Residential were worth $12,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCN. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Tricon Residential during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Tricon Residential during the first quarter valued at approximately $885,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Tricon Residential by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tricon Residential by 531.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,500,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,746,000 after acquiring an additional 8,836,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,049,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCN opened at $8.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Tricon Residential Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.18 and a 12 month high of $12.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.13%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TCN. TD Securities reduced their target price on Tricon Residential from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Tricon Residential from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Tricon Residential from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Tricon Residential from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Tricon Residential in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tricon Residential has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.52.

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

