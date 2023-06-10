The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $12.45 Million Position in The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,964 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $12,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in First Bancorp by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in First Bancorp by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in First Bancorp by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in First Bancorp by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. 38.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Bancorp news, Director Kimberly Swan bought 1,958 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.08 per share, with a total value of $49,106.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,258.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 3,988 shares of company stock valued at $97,455 in the last ninety days. 6.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Bancorp Price Performance

First Bancorp Dividend Announcement

FNLC stock opened at $25.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.58. The stock has a market cap of $283.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.51. The First Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $32.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

First Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

The First Bancorp, Inc (Maine) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers time and savings deposits, lending, automated teller machine processing, investment management, and trust services. The company was founded on January 15, 1985 and is headquartered in Damariscotta, ME.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.