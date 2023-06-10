The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $12.60 Million Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,565 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $12,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total transaction of $119,965.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,849. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total transaction of $119,965.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,849. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total transaction of $297,813.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,562.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

NYSE:PAYC opened at $304.70 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.82 and a 12-month high of $402.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 57.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $288.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.27.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $451.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.23 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 26.29%. Research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is 28.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on PAYC shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $357.00 to $361.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $370.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $417.00 to $399.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $432.00 to $405.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.53.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

Featured Stories

