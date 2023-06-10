The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $13.18 Million Position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 322,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,049 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $13,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 288,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,807,000 after purchasing an additional 25,390 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 74,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 416,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter.

RWO stock opened at $41.37 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $36.47 and a 1 year high of $48.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.91.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

